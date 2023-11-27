Defending Ukraine, the chairman of the Vaselivskyi district court of Zaporizhzhya region Anatoly Nagorny died. PHOTO

On 15 November 2023, Anatoly Oleksandrovych Nagorny, Chairman of the Vaselivskyi District Court of Zaporizhzhia Region, died while defending Ukraine.

This was reported by the Council of Judges of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

After Russia's full-scale invasion, Anatoliy Nagorny volunteered to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite being seconded to the Zhovtnevyi Court in Dnipro.

On 15 November 2023, he was killed in the Kupiansk direction, fulfilling his professional and moral duty to the end. The family believed till the end that there had been a mistake, but the defender's body was removed from the battlefield.

"The Council of Judges of Ukraine, colleagues, and everyone who knew Anatoly Oleksandrovych express their deepest condolences to his family, relatives, and friends regarding the premature death of a fellow countryman and hero, a man for whom Ukraine and its independence were above all," the statement said.

Read more: Defending Ukraine, Oleksandr Honchar, former football player of "Zorya," "Vorskla" and "Metalist" died