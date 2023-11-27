Last week, Air Force destroyed 124 of 126 "Shahed" UAVs, - General Staff of AFU

During the week, the Air Force destroyed 124 "Shahed" UAVs, aviation made 53 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy

This was announced by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovalev on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"During the past week, as a result of combat work of the Air Force in cooperation with air defense, 124 out of 126 enemy attack drones of the Shahed type were destroyed," Kovalev said.

He added that the aviation of the Defense Forces made 53 strikes in the past week on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy, one - on the control post, 2 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complexes.

According to the spokesman of the General Staff, during the past week, units of the missile forces struck 35 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, 2 - on air defense means, 5 - control points of the Russian invaders, 6 - on the warehouses of ammunition and fuel and lubricants, 14 - on artillery means at firing positions and on the enemy's logistics center.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 325,580 people (+750 per day), 5,520 tanks, 7,875 artillery systems, 10,282 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS