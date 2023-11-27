Storm in Ukraine: 2019 settlements in 16 regions are de-energized

The most difficult situation in Odessa, Nikolaev, Kyiv regions. Also, due to bad weather, blackouts are recorded in Kirovograd, Poltava, Cherkasy, Sumy, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnitsa and Khmelnitsky regions.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Energy, іnforms Censor.NET.

In the Odesa region on the morning of November 27, 349 settlements remain without light. Also in the region, four lines of the transmission system operator NPC Ukrenergo 330 kV remain disconnected. In the Nikolaev region, 266 settlements are de-energized. The most difficult situation is in Nikolaev, Snigurivka, Veselinovo.

In the Kyiv region de-energized more than 40 thousand consumers - more than 220 settlements. In Kyiv, the situation is under control.

Read more: No restrictions on electricity supply to household consumers are expected in any region of Ukraine, - Ministry of Energy