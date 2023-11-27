Enemy constantly changes management tactics of its UAVs and lays out new routes, - Defense Forces

The Russians are constantly changing the tactics of operating their UAVs, but the Defense Forces are demonstrating their skills, learning to repel air attacks and increasing the number of mobile fire groups.

This was announced by the spokesman of the joint press center of the Northern Defense Forces, Yurii Povkh, during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Traditionally, the forces and means of the Air Force and the air defense forces and means of the Ground Forces, which are at the disposal of the Northern Operational Zone in the form of mobile fire groups, were primarily involved in repelling an air attack.

The conclusions have been repeatedly proven - both by the commanders of these units and by the service numbers - that the enemy is constantly changing the tactics of managing their UAVs, laying new routes, the height to overcome certain areas. But our servicemen also learn, monitor the tactics of the enemy's actions and thus contrast their skill, knowledge, and skills with these air attacks. As we can see on the example of the last massive attack on the capital, in the Northern operational zone our tactics are yielding results, and the effectiveness of the actions of mobile fire groups is quite high," the spokesman said.

Answering questions about the increase in the number of mobile fire groups, Povkh noted that their increase began in the summer of this year.

"The increase, constant training, and deployment of mobile fire groups has been going on since summer, September of this year. This is planned work. It is determined by many factors: the availability of weapons, equipment, motor vehicles on which these firearms can be placed, and, of course, the availability of trained personnel," the spokesman said.

He also reported that the situation in the Polis and Volyn directions remains under control.

"The operational situation in the Polissky and Volhynia directions has not changed over the last day, the enemy keeps a certain number of personnel at the border in the form of means of border cover. There are no signs of the creation of strike groups of troops from the territory of Belarus at the moment," Povh noted.

The spokesperson added that the winter period of service is difficult, weather conditions, cold, and the need to wear additional clothing are added.

"However, the troops of the northern operational zone were preparing in advance for the winter period of service, so the means of heating were also prepared, i.e. firewood, stoves, the availability of winter clothes, the readiness of the equipment of each serviceman was checked, so winter did not come as a surprise in the northern operational zone," he added.