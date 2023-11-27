Front line has not changed significantly, situation is very difficult, but Russian army is suffering losses in both personnel and equipment, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is very difficult, with intense fighting in the east. The front line has not changed significantly since the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, but the Russians are suffering significant losses in both personnel and equipment.

He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

Stoltenberg, answering the question about the situation at the front in Ukraine and what the Alliance is ready to do to break the "deadlock," said that the situation is very difficult.

"We see intense fighting. The situation along the front line is very difficult. Especially in the east. We see a large number of casualties. And the most intense periods of fighting since the beginning of the war took place in the past months and weeks. And at that time, the front line did not change significantly. That is, we have to distinguish between the fact that the front line is not moving and the fact that intense fighting is taking place," the NATO Secretary General explained.

He noted that NATO and its partner countries are "really impressed by the bravery and competence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their ability to strike behind the Russian defense line in the occupied territories."

"Of course, the military achievements of the Ukrainian Armed Forces can be measured by the meters of advancement, but also by the losses suffered by the enemy. The front line has not changed much. But also, if the Russian troops suffer significant losses in both personnel and capabilities, this is a significant achievement. Ukrainians have also pushed back the Russian Black Sea Fleet. And this is a great achievement," Stoltenberg added.