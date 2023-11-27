Stoltenberg: Ukraine’s full membership in NATO is not possible in context of war

Ukraine’s full membership in NATO is impossible until the war is over.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"It is too early to say what the decision of the Washington summit will be. All NATO member states have agreed that full membership is not possible in times of war. But we will continue to look at how we can bring Ukraine and NATO closer to each other as we prepare for the summit in Washington," Stoltenberg said.

He reminded that Ukraine's path to NATO membership has been shortened from two steps to one.

"We have canceled the MAP requirement for Ukraine. Thus, we have canceled one of the steps that Ukraine would have to go through to become a NATO member. We have done the same for Finland and Sweden," the Alliance Secretary General said.

Watch more: Soldiers piled up occupiers’ protective helmets at captured position: "I think it’s not hard to guess where heads are". VIDEO

He also emphasized the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which "is an important body where Ukraine and NATO members meet as equals at the same table and resolve issues together."

"This brings Ukraine much closer to NATO by creating a relevant decision-making body. This Council will meet for the first time at the level of foreign ministers this week, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will also join it," Stoltenberg said.

In addition, he said, the Alliance has substantially agreed on a comprehensive program to ensure full interoperability between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and NATO forces.

"This will allow for closer cooperation and interoperability with NATO member states. In addition, F-16s, live artillery, tanks and training are provided by NATO members. And this practically helps bring Ukraine closer to NATO," the Secretary General added.