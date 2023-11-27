Russian court left Ukrainian citizen Umerova in detention center until January 5

The Russian Court of Appeal has left illegally detained Ukrainian citizen Leniya Umerova in detention center until January 5, 2024. The appeal against the decision of the Lefortovo Court of Moscow to extend her detention for three months was considered on November 21.

This was reported by the Crimean Human Rights Group, Censor.NET reports.

"The Moscow City Court upheld the position of the investigation and upheld the decision of the Lefortovo Court, respectively, so Leniya Umerova remains in custody until January 5, 2024," the statement says.

According to her relatives, Leniya Umerova was transferred to a new cell, and now for the first time in this period she is not alone, but with a neighbor.

Let us recall, Russian security forces detained Leniya Umerova on December 4 last year after crossing the Georgian-Russian border, when she tried to return to the temporarily occupied Crimea to care for her father with cancer.

Umerova was placed in the Center for the Temporary Detention of Foreign Citizens in Vladikavkaz. A Russian court found her guilty of "violating the regime of the state border" (Part 1 of Article 18 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation) and fined her two thousand rubles. Her arrest was extended several times in Russia.