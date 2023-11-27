"Servant of People" Yanchenko on statements of "Servant of People" Bezuhla: This is not the time to criticize the Armed Forces of Ukraine when Ukraine is fighting such an insidious and cruel enemy

According to Halyna Yanchenko, a member of the Servant of the People party, now is not the time to criticize the Armed Forces when Ukraine is fighting such an insidious and cruel enemy.

Yanchenko wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Personally, I am ashamed of the statements of Mariana (Bezuhla - Ed.). This is not the time to criticize the Armed Forces of Ukraine when Ukraine is fighting such an insidious and cruel enemy as the RF. Today, our military has the most difficult job in the world. And the only question we have to ask ourselves every day is: how can we help our Armed Forces and the front? Everything else is working for the enemy," the post reads.

As Censor.NET reported, earlier the "servant of the people" Bezuhla criticized Zaluzhnyi for meeting with civilians. It was also reported that Bezuhla demanded the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhnyi. According to her, he "could not provide a plan for 2024".

Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence is to consider the issue of dismissing Bezuhla from the post of head of the subcommittee on democratic civilian oversight and control.

