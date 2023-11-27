Ihnat: On May 13, Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully used Patriot air defense system to destroy Russian aircraft in sky over Bryansk region of RF

On May 13, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully used the Patriot air defense system to destroy five aircraft of Russian aircraft in the sky over the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat in an interview with Novynarnia, Censor.NET reports.

"It was a brilliant operation under the leadership of the Air Force Commander. Thanks to non-standard decisive actions, units of the Patriot air defense system destroyed five aircraft at once in five minutes in the Bryansk direction, from where they then bombed our northern regions with guided aerial bombs. I jokingly call it the Bryansk massacre," says Ihnat.

He also noted that the Patriot was later used in Odesa. Then the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with its help, shot down another Su-35 over the Black Sea.

"This happened some time after the events in the Bryansk region. And after that, they stopped flying there for a while, because they realized that it was dangerous there, they could shoot them down. The Patriot complex is such an opportunity!" summed up Ihnat.

