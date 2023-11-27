"Army of drones" operators destroyed 150 occupiers and 149 units of enemy equipment during week, - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

Between November 20 and 27, 2023, the Army of Drones operators destroyed 150 occupiers and 149 pieces of enemy equipment.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram from Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"UAV strike companies continue to inflict losses on the enemy. Last week alone, 149 pieces of equipment were hit. These include 36 tanks, 37 armored vehicles, 20 guns and many other pieces of junk that will not be able to travel through our territories," the statement said.

Also, as can be seen from the infographic, 12 self-propelled artillery systems, 4 fuel depots and 3 air defense systems were destroyed.

It is noted that the report includes data from a company of the National Guard of Ukraine, a unit of the Security Service of Ukraine, 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service and 15 companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fedorov noted that the units provided video confirmation of each defeat.

Watch more: Border guards found and destroyed Russian observation post and dugout. VIDEO