If West does not maintain high level of support for Ukraine, next year will be even more favorable for Russia, - Czech President Pavel

Uncertainty and fluctuations among allies harm Ukraine.

This was stated by Czech President Petr Pavel in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Censor.NET reports citing Polish Radio.

Pavel said: "We have no choice but to give Ukraine everything it needs to regain its sovereignty and control over its borders." "We know," he added, "that the only language Russia understands is the language of force.

"Of course, we also need to reach a phase when a discussion with Moscow is possible, but this must take place within the framework of international law," the Czech president said. He also emphasized: "Counter-offensives are expensive, all-consuming and take time."

Pavel reminded that next year there will be elections in Russia, the United States and possibly Ukraine.

Read more: President of Latvia Rinkēvičs: EU should postpone sale of ammunition to third countries, better to provide it to Ukraine

"And this winter will be extremely difficult because much of Ukraine's infrastructure is destroyed. It will be hard for the population, and with the hesitation of the countries that are now supporting Ukraine, the feeling of disappointment will grow," the Czech president said. He expressed the opinion that "for Russia, winter is a time of strengthening".

"If we do not maintain our support for Ukraine at a high level, next year will be even more favorable for Russia. Our stockpiles of military equipment are insufficient. We have not fulfilled our promises to provide artillery with ammunition, and the training of F-16 crews is not going as fast as we would like," Pavel warned.

He noted that Ukraine expected to receive German Taurus cruise missiles, but Berlin has not yet made a decision on this matter. "This creates an imbalance in supplies, and uncertainty is not a good basis for military plans," the Czech president said.