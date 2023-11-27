Assistance to Ukraine and Israel is a high priority - White House

The U.S. Congress’ approval of President Biden’s request for funding for aid to Ukraine and Israel is a matter of high priority.

This was stated by the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

When asked what the level of priority is for the adoption of aid packages for Ukraine and Israel, the White House spokesman replied: "Very, very high."

Kirby stressed that additional funding is desperately needed, and the amounts specified in the request are reasonable. "We didn't just take these numbers out of thin air, they correspond to how our partners have articulated what they need in the coming months," he said.

According to Kirby, in both cases, you need to act immediately.

"You have seen that in the case of Ukraine, the packages that we provided are becoming smaller in terms of the amount of money allocated, because we simply do not have the flexibility that we once had," the representative of the US administration said.

He also stressed that a critical time is coming in terms of supporting Ukraine, especially given the approach of winter, as the weather is becoming less favorable for counteroffensive operations. In this context, he expressed hope that the U.S. Congress, which has returned to work after the break, will act more actively.