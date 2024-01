On the afternoon of November 28, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of an enemy MIG-31K.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to online-map of air alerts.

"Attention! The whole Ukraine is a missile danger! Take-off of MіG-31K. Do not ignore the air alarm! " - the Air Forces note.

