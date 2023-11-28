SSU: Russian General Kobylash, who commanded missile attack on Uman skyscraper, is under suspicion
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.
"The official ordered missile strikes on a residential apartment building and a parking lot in Uman, Cherkasy region, on April 28 this year. The enemy shelling killed 23 local residents, including 6 children. Nine people were also injured, and one person is still missing," the statement said.
In addition to the destroyed multi-storey building, 7 nearby residential buildings, 6 enterprises and 70 civilian vehicles sustained significant damage.
The Russians carried out an air strike on the city with two X-101 missiles fired from a Russian TU-95MS heavy bomber.
"It has been established that Kobylash has been directly involved in the war against Ukraine since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion. Before that, the war criminal "distinguished himself" when he commanded the bombing of civilian infrastructure in Syria and Georgia. For this, he received a general's rank and a "hero of Russia" star," the SSU added.
Kobylash was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder).