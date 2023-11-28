Defence Intelligence said that Budanov’s wife Marianna was poisoned with heavy metals: She is now undergoing treatment

Marianna, the wife of the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, was poisoned with heavy metals. She is currently undergoing treatment.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to UP.

"It's true about Budanov's wife (poisoning). She complained of feeling unwell, so they took tests, which revealed poisoning," the source said.

According to the publication, Budanov's wife was probably poisoned through food.

"She is already feeling better, she has completed the first stage of treatment. Since Budanov's wife is small and underweight, it manifested itself faster. And so the poisoning was confirmed in several other employees: "They are just a little bit giant, they didn't notice anything about themselves, and now they are also being treated," the sources said.

Later, the Defense Intelligence confirmed this information.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, told Radio Liberty that the information published by the media today was true.

The wife of the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence was indeed poisoned with heavy metals and is now undergoing treatment, which is already being completed. The Defence Intelligence promised to release more information later.