In the Kharkiv region, the driver hit two soldiers, both died. PHOTOS

In the Kharkiv region, the driver of a Subaru Forester hit two soldiers. One victim died at the scene of the accident, while the other died in hospital a few days after the accident.

This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the road accident occurred on 22 November at around 20:00 at the district intersection of the Dergachi Zolochiv road with the village of Pershotravneve in the Zolochiv UTC.

"The driver of a Subaru Forester, moving towards Zolochiv, ran over the servicemen who were standing on the roadside in front of a parked Volkswagen Golf. After the accident, the driver fled the scene without providing assistance to the victims. One of the victims died at the scene of the accident, while the other was hospitalised with serious injuries. A few days later, he died in hospital without regaining consciousness," the statement said.

Read more: The court found guilty actor Stupka in a drunken car accident and appointed a restriction of freedom for 3 years

Law enforcers identified the offender. It was a 29-year-old man who had been hiding for several days. He has now been detained. The court imposed on the offender a measure of restraint in the form of arrest without the right to be released on bail.

The man was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 135 (leaving in danger) and Part 3 of Article 286 (violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty under the sanction of the article is up to 10 years' imprisonment with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

See more: Journalist Olena Levytska and her husband Serhii died in accident in Mykolaiv region: Car came into collision with military car, SBI launched investigation. PHOTOS







