The Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, was ranked 4th in the Politico ranking of the most influential people in Europe.

"In some circles, Andrii Yermak is called the 'green cardinal' of Kyiv. This is due to the fact that Yermak heads the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose surname comes from the Eastern Slavic word for "green," and also because he has a habit of attending photo shoots in khaki military-style outfits," the publication writes.

According to Politico, Yermak is "an inspiration for Kyiv's desire to cooperate with developing countries to tear them away from the warm (and oil-rich) embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin."

"Since Zelenskyy's own foreign travels are limited, Yermak has been traveling around the world on behalf of his boss, meeting with foreign dignitaries, negotiating and making deals (according to the Ukrainian Constitution, this should be the responsibility of the president, not his deputy)," Politico added.

In the ranking, Yermak is ahead of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (2nd place) and French leader Emmanuel Macron (3rd place). After the head of the Office of the President - Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Zelenskyy, a comedian and satirist who was elected to office in 2019 after serving as president on a Ukrainian sitcom, tends to surround himself with friends and associates from his past life in the entertainment industry. And Yermak, 52, a former lawyer and film producer, is no exception. While he was doing Zelenskyy's dirty work, the "green cardinal's" machinations led to his controversy over corruption allegations involving his brother (Denys Yermak - Ed.) and his deputy (Oleh Tatarov - Ed.).

As Ukraine embarks on its campaign to join the EU and NATO, while fighting to regain its territories, Yermak has gained enormous (some say excessive) power as a key player in Zelenskyy's military cabinet. He is effectively holding the reins of the Ukrainian government and parliament, while allowing his boss to keep his hands (and his international image) clean," Politico added.

Earlier, it was reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the most influential person in Europe in 2022 according to Politico. The publication annually creates such a rating by analyzing European figures.

