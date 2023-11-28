Occupiers’ shelling of Sumy region killed three people, including child, and wounded three others. PHOTOS

In Sumy region, the occupiers once again shelled civilian infrastructure with artillery, there are wounded and dead, including a child.

This is reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On November 28, 2023, at about 12:30 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy, according to preliminary data, fired on the civilian infrastructure of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region, with MLRS.

As a result of the attack, at least 5 private houses were destroyed, and the bodies of two dead women and two wounded men were recovered from the rubble. A civilian man and his 7-year-old stepdaughter were also injured in their car. The girl later died in hospital," the statement said.

