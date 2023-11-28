Slovak road carriers threaten to block Vysne Nemecke checkpoint on border with Ukraine from December 1 - Reuters

The Association of Slovak Carriers UNAS threatened on Friday to block the country’s main checkpoint with Ukraine, Vysne Nemetske – Uzhhorod, if measures are not taken to limit alleged "fair competition" from Ukrainian carriers.

This was stated by the head of the Union of Road Carriers of Slovakia (UNAS) Stanislav Skala, Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters.

According to him, UNAS will wait for the reaction of the Ministry of Transport of Slovakia until Thursday before making a final decision.

Scala added that a meeting of European transport ministers will be held in Brussels on December 4, but he did not have high hopes for any breakthrough.

"It seems that neither Ukrainian side nor the (European – ed.) commission is willing to back down," he said

