Theater on Podil changed name "Zelenskyi" in Karpenko-Karyi’s play "Owner" to "Zaluskyi"

In the new production at the Theater on Podil, according to director Uryvskyi, the events of the play "The Owner" by Ivan Karpenko-Karyi are transferred to the present, and the housekeeper Zelenskyi has already become Zaluskyi here.

According to Censor.NET, on the day of the premiere, November 27, the editor-in-chief of Hlavkom Mykola Pidvezyanyi said.

"I wonder if this is censorship or not?)) Karpenko-Karyi has a not-very-skilled housekeeper by the surname of Zelenskyi in the "Owner". Who remembers, Zelenskyi complains about the "serfs" subordinate to him who "have power" and is afraid that they "may say too much"...

Thank you for not being Zaluzhnyi)

All other heroes remained with their given names and surnames," he wrote.

The Podil Theater refused to comment, according to UP.

But the very next day, November 28, Ivan Uryvskyi commented on the situation.

"In the play, some characters are combined into one, and some surnames have been changed, because I didn't want to use a cheap trick and speculate on a famous name to amuse the audience, and it would look out of place in the structure of the play.

Some characters are absent altogether, even women play male roles. There are no elements of national costumes. The play is greatly shortened. All characters (especially surnames) of the play and performances are fictional and do not correspond to reality and are not intended to offend or compromise anyone. And the central character is sheep, so come and draw your own conclusions!" he wrote.

