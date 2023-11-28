Finland will close border with Russia from November 30 to December 13, - Prime Minister Orpo

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that the border between Finland and Russia will be completely closed from November 30 to December 13.

According to him, with the help of this, Finland wants to take control of Russia's attempts at hybrid influence.

"Russia has caused the current situation, and it can put an end to it," the prime minister said.

According to Orpo, the closure of the border is temporary, due to the security situation.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mari Rantanen, noted that the State Council decided to temporarily close all crossing points of the eastern border and concentrate the reception of asylum applications at the airport for the period from 30.11.to 13.12.2023, that is, for two weeks. This decision does not apply to the Vainikkala railway station, through which cargo transportation is directed.

