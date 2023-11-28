US Treasury threatens about 30 firms with jail for violating price ceiling for Russian oil - Bloomberg

The United States has warned firms that control oil tankers of imprisonment if they violate the price ceiling for Russian oil.

According to Censor.NET, citing Economic Pravda, Bloomberg reports.

The publication has copies of letters sent by the US Treasury Department to about 30 companies that control up to a hundred oil tankers. They warn of imprisonment in case of violation of the price ceiling for Russian oil.

"According to a copy of one of the letters, the US Treasury Department asked for extensive information and documentation about the shipments and the organizations involved. The Treasury Department threatened imprisonment if the recipients did not comply in full," Bloomberg writes.

Officials of the two insurers also said that the tone of conversations with the US authorities has changed in recent weeks.

The US authorities backed up the letters with sanctions against several specific vessels and their owners. So far, these have been little-known companies, most of which are ultimately owned by the state-owned Russian tanker company Sovcomflot.