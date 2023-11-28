Study of Holodomor in Ukraine will be included in Canadian history course for grade 10

Today, on November 28, Minister Lecce announced that the government of Ontario has decided to include the study of the Holodomor of 1932-33, the man-made famine organized by the Soviet regime in Ukraine 90 years ago, in the Canadian history course for grade 10, starting in September 2025.

Canada was the first country in the world to recognize the Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainians in 2008. In 2014, the Canada Ukraine Foundation developed the National Holodomor Awareness Tour to help educate and raise awareness of the Holodomor among Canadians.

"I am committed to strengthening education about our shared values, including by making the horrors of the persecution of Ukrainians during the Holodomor mandatory in Grade 10 Canadian history. Such education will help students never be bystanders to such horrors, understand the dangers of totalitarianism and defend Canada's fundamental values of freedom and democracy against communist extremism," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, during a press conference at St. Demetrius School.

"Today's announcement to include the study of the Holodomor of 1932-33 in Ukraine in the 10th grade is an important one. This is important news for the Ukrainian Canadian community, which has been working tirelessly to document and share the truth about the atrocities of Joseph Stalin's Soviet regime that claimed millions of lives in Ukraine in 1932-33," commented Victor Hetmanczuk, Chair of the Board of the Canada Ukraine Foundation.

He also thanked the Government of Ontario for investing $400,000 in support of the National Holodomor Awareness Tour and the Mobile Holodomor Classroom. This will allow the Mobile Classroom to travel to schools across the province and engage students in grades 6-12 in experiential learning. To date, more than 70,000 people across Canada have listened to the lectures by students from more than 500 Canadian schools.

This year, the Holodomor Mobile Classroom traveled to Eastern and Western Canada, and just last week it was in Ottawa to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor on Parliament Hill.