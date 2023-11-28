NATO members support Ukraine on its way to joining alliance, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the organization’s countries continue to support Ukraine’s plans to join the North Atlantic Alliance.

"Allies reaffirmed their determination to support Ukraine on its path to NATO and expressed their unwavering support for it," the alliance's secretary general said at a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday after the first day of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, important statements in support of Kyiv have been made in recent days. In particular, Germany promised to provide 8 billion euros for Ukraine's defense next year, and the Netherlands - more than 2 billion euros. Romania, he continued, has opened a training center for Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots.

"Allies, including the United States and Finland, are sending more air defense equipment and more ammunition. Twenty allies have created an air defense coalition for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

He added that in this way NATO is "making it clear to Russia that our support will not weaken."