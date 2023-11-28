During November 28, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian assaults in six directions, 15 attacks were repelled near Avdiivka, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on November 28, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The evening summary states: "The 643rd day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

There were 56 combat engagements over the day. The enemy launched 11 missile and 35 air strikes, carried out 42 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Also, the Russian Federation once again attacked Ukraine with attack UAV of the Shahed-136/131 type, which was destroyed by our defenders. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 15 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar shelling, including Yeline of the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Basivka, Stepok, Hrabovske, Popivka of the Sumy region; Hraniv, Starytsia, Pletenivka, Zemlianky of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka and Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region, where the Defense Forces repelled 4 attacks. It carried out airstrikes near Ivanivka and Stepove-Novoselivka in the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of the Kharkiv region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions in the area of the settlement of Terny of the Donetsk region, where the defense forces repelled 3 attacks. It carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Spirne of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers, including Nevske, Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region and Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out assault operations in the areas of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Pivnichne of the Donetsk region, where the defense forces repelled 16 attacks. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Markove, Bohdanivka, Ivanivska, Klishchivka, New York of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Stepove, Avdiivka, south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks. About 15 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Sukha Balka, Ocheretyne, Stepove, Avdiivka, Netailove, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under the artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vodiane, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain its lost position near Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region 2 times. More than 20 settlements, in particular, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Beryslav and Kozatske of the Kherson region. Kherson, Dudchany, Lvove, Mykilske in the Kherson region and Dmytrivka, Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region were hit by artillery fire.

Our soldiers continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnieper of the Kherson region. They continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 strikes on the antiaircraft-guided missile systems.

Units of the Missile Forces hit the command post, 5 means of air defence, 9 artillery pieces and the enemy's electronic warfare station."

