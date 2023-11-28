Spain supports opening of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU, - Foreign Minister Albares

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held talks in Brussels.

As Censor.NET informs, Spanish Foreign Minister Manuel Albares wrote about this on the X network (Twitter).

"A productive conversation with my good friend Dmytro Kuleba. I reaffirmed Spain's strong commitment to protecting Ukraine's peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We also support the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU," he said.

Kuleba wrote that he was grateful to his Spanish counterpart for reaffirming Spain's unwavering support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, as well as for supporting the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"We also discussed ways to build up the capacity of the European defense industry," Kuleba said on Twitter.

