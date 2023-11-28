On November 28, Russians launched 11 missile and 35 air strikes, carried out 42 MLRS attacks, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the strikes of the Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine during November 28, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported on the official Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The statement said: The enemy launched 11 missile and 35 air strikes, carried out 42 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Also, the Russian Federation once again attacked Ukraine with attack UAV of the Shahed-136/131 type, which was destroyed by our defenders. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged".

