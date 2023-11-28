During day, Russians fired 22 times at Sumy region: three people were killed, including 7-year-old girl, and three more were wounded
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a telegram from the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
In particular, they were shelled:
- Krasnopillia community: the enemy attacked with mortars (19 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions).
- Seredyno-Buda community: shelling was carried out from mortars (11 explosions), artillery (3 explosions) and MLRS (7 explosions). As a result of the shelling, three people were killed, including a 7-year-old girl who died of injuries in hospital. Three people were also wounded.
- Velyka Pysarivka community: shelling from mortars (22 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions) was recorded.
- Sveska community: Russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.
- Yunakivka community: there were mortar attacks (16 explosions), artillery shelling (8 explosions) and the dropping of explosive devices (grenade launcher fragmentation round) from UAVs (2 explosions).
- Bilopillia community: artillery shelling was carried out (2 explosions).
- Esman community: mortar shelling (2 explosions) was recorded.
- Khotyn community: mortar shelling was carried out (6 explosions).