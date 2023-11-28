In a number of regions, an air alert is announced due to Shaheds threat, and air defense is operating in the Kyiv region

Due to the threat of Russian attack drones, an air alert has been announced in Kyiv, and air defense is operating in the Kyiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are operating on targets," the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported several groups of enemy Shahed drones over Ukraine, in particular in the southern and central regions. The threat of attack UAVs for all regions where an air alert has been announced.

Currently, an air-raid warning has been issued in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kyiv regions and Kyiv.

