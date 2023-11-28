We are working with partners to find solution, - Kuleba on Hungary’s threats to block Ukraine’s accession to EU

Ukraine, together with its partners, is working to prevent Hungary from vetoing future EU accession negotiations.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine, he stated this on the air of the national telethon.

Kuleba recalled the 2016 referendum in the Netherlands, in which the Dutch voted against association with Ukraine. He noted that at that time it seemed that this was the end of Ukraine's accession to the EU. However, diplomatic solutions were found that allowed us to move forward.

"We are working to ensure that we face any challenge we face, so that we find a diplomatic solution. Since last year, the entire President's team has demonstrated that we find such solutions. But I will not go into details," the minister said.

Kuleba said that negotiations are currently underway on a consensus at the EU Council and Hungary's position on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"Hungary's position is not simple, I tell it as it is. The good news is that there is a common understanding in the EU that Ukraine deserves to open negotiations, deserves it with its reforms, its fight for itself and the EU's values. But there is always someone on the way who tries to take advantage of the situation," he said.

According to him, negotiations with Hungary are currently being conducted not only by Ukraine, but also by other European partners.

"Today, my colleagues and I held talks on who and how will conduct what communication," he stressed.

