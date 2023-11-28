Four-year-old girl from Kherson, who was wounded as a result of Russian shelling on November 19, is being discharged from hospital after heart surgery. PHOTOS

Four-year-old Mia, who was wounded as a result of the Russian shelling of Kherson on November 19, 2023, is being prepared for discharge from the hospital after heart surgery.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The victim's grandfather, Valerii, said that on November 19, Mia and her grandmother were walking from a store near their home.

"A shell exploded literally 4-5 meters from them. The grandmother covered her a little bit. Where she couldn't cover her granddaughter, she suffered a little bit," he said.

Now, said Valerii, little Mia is already feeling well.

"Today you see the smile on Mia's face. She smiles and enjoys life," said Cardiac Surgeon, Director of the Heart Institute Borys Todurov.

Watch more: Fragment of russian mine was removed from heart of 4-year-old girl who was wounded as result of shelling of Kherson. VIDEO

He also said that the girl's grandmother was in a hospital in Kherson, in intensive care, she had undergone surgery. According to the doctor, the woman is in serious condition.

"Mia had not only heart and neck injuries, but also an avulsive wound on her leg, which is also a mine-blast injury," the doctor added.

Todurov emphasized that the fragment in the heart was very dangerous, because it almost touched the large vessels of the heart, as a result of which sudden death could occur.

"That's why it's the girl's second birthday. Grandpa is there, and the whole team is here. Today, Mia is already smiling, and we are all glad and happy that we saved her life," summed up the Director of the Heart Institute.

