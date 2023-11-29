Anti-Corruption Court closed all NABU proceedings against Kolomoisky, citing "Lozovoy’s amendments," - CPC

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court closed all proceedings in the NABU case against oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, citing Lozovyi’s "amendments".

"All nine hearings in Kolomoisky's case ended in the same way: the Court of Appeal finally closed the proceedings. The decision was made by the judges of the appeal, Danylia Chornenka, Inna Kalugina and Mykola Glotov. At the same time, Judge Glotov expressed a separate opinion each time," the statement said.

Thus, the appeal cancelled the bail and closed the proceedings against suspect Konopkina, as well as closed the proceedings at the petition for preventive measures against suspects Luhovyi and Yakymenko. The appeal also upheld the decision to close the proceedings on the motions to seize the property of all six suspects: Kolomoiskyi, Dubilet, Shmalchenko, Luhovyi, Yakymenko and Konopkina.

According to the AntAC, the motion to seize Kolomoisky's property alone referred to shares in the authorised capital of 307 legal entities worth over UAH 3 billion, as well as almost 1,000 real estate objects and over 1,600 vehicles and ships. The seizure of assets was required to ensure possible confiscation or special confiscation in the event of a future court verdict of guilty.



However, the HACC did not consider the motion for seizure and preventive measures and closed the proceedings. According to the appeal, the investigation period in the case expired in May 2023. The judges came to this conclusion by referring to Lozovyi's "amendments".

"After the appeal decisions, the case will most likely have to be closed. Although both Kolomoisky's case and dozens of other top cases could have been saved by cancelling Lozovyi's 'amendments'. However, the "servant" Ionushas and the Law Enforcement Committee under his control do not want to include the relevant provisions in the draft law on SAPO reform. Thus, he spat on the position of the G7 ambassadors," the AntAC emphasises.

As a reminder, on 7 September, detectives of the National Bureau of Investigation, with the approval of the Head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, served Kolomoisky and five members of a group he organised with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of PrivatBank's funds worth over UAH 9.2 billion.

On 8 September, the NABU and the SAPO seized Kolomoisky's assets. The restriction was imposed for 48 hours. A petition to seize the oligarch's property was also sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court. Later, it became known that High Anti-Corruption Court judge Oleh Tkachenko refused to allow prosecutors of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to seize the assets of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky.

On 2 September, the SSU and the BES served Kolomoisky with a notice of suspicion of fraud and legalisation of over UAH 500 million in illegal proceeds through Privatbank in 2013-2020.

On the same day, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi in the form of detention for two months in Dnipro with the possibility of bail in excess of UAH 500 million. On 25 September, the Court of Appeal refused to reduce the bail in this case.

On 15 September, Kolomoisky was served with a new notice of suspicion on three charges. According to law enforcement, he illegally seized UAH 5.8 billion in 2013-2014. To do this, the oligarch created a criminal group consisting of employees of the bank in which he was a founder and shareholder, the SSU said. After that, the court chose a new preventive measure for Kolomoisky in the form of arrest with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 3.89 billion.

On 28 November, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial restraint for Kolomoiskyi until 26 January 2024.