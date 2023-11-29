Ukrainian drivers in Poland blocked the road in response to the blockade of the border

In response to the Polish drivers’ protest, Ukrainian drivers began blocking roads in Poland.

This afternoon, there were huge traffic jams in Przemyśl and at the entrance to the border town of Medyka. According to the newspaper, the cause was road blockades, which were organised by drivers from Ukraine in response to a protest by Polish drivers.

RMF FM said that one of the actions occurred at a roundabout. Lech Kaczynski Street in Przemyśl. This is the eastern outskirts of the city. It is the location of state road 28, which leads to the border crossing in Medyka.

According to Polish law enforcement officers, a group of about 30 people occasionally - for several minutes or longer - entered pedestrian crossings, blocking traffic.

The protest in Medyka followed the same scenario. Drivers were driving on the same national highway.

Strike of Polish carriers and blockade of the border

As a reminder, on 6 November, Polish carriers announced the start of a strike, which, according to them, will last until early January 2024.

In the first hours, they practically blocked three checkpoints on the border with Ukraine - Yagodyn-Dorogusk, Krakovets-Korcheva, Rava-Ruska-Krebenne - allowing no more than one truck to cross in and out of the country per hour.

Later, on 23 November, the carriers blocked the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint as well. In addition, according to unconfirmed information, there are plans to extend the blockade to the Nyzhankovychi - Malhowice checkpoint.

