The State Department believes that Putin will not go to peace before the US presidential elections, - Reuters

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not make peace in Ukraine until the election’s results in the USA in November 2024.

According to Censor.NET, a senior US State Department official anonymously stated this in a comment to Reuters.

This comes amid concerns that a potential victory by former President Donald Trump could undermine support for Ukraine.



A senior official said after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels that the alliance had reaffirmed its support for Ukraine, knowing that a peace deal was unlikely next year.



"I expect that Putin will not make peace or a constructive peace before he sees the result of our elections," the official said.

