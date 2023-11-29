In the Avdiivka direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine steadfastly hold the defense, in Melitopol - continue the offensive, - the General Staff

During the past day there were 87 clashes. The defense forces repel enemy attacks in the Kupyansk, Liman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinsky, Shakhtar, Zaporizhzhya directions.

This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, informs Censor.NET.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT Pivnich in the Volyn and Polissky directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT Khortytsia in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault actions near Sinkovka and Petropavlivka of the Kharkov region, where 5 attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces.

In the Liman direction, our soldiers repelled 4 attacks of the invaders near Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Bogdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and the Northern Donetsk region. Here, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attacks. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue assault actions south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and are fixing on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not abandon attempts to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers steadfastly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. The enemy's offensive operations south of Novokalinovo, Stepovoy, Avdiivka, Tonenky and Pervomaisky of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where 27 attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces.

In the Maryinsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks in the areas of Krasnogorivka, Maryinka and Novomikhailivka, Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtar direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations southwest of Staromayorsky and Vodyanoy of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhya direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations west of the Verbovoy and Robotino of the Zaporizhzhya region, where our defenders repelled 9 enemy attacks.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict casualties on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT Odessa in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue to conduct counter-battery struggle, inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.