Agricultural exports from Ukraine do not have negative impact on EU markets, - European Commission

The European Commission does not see significant negative consequences for European markets from Ukrainian agricultural imports.

This was discussed at a meeting of the European Parliament Committee on Agriculture and Development in Brussels, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We monitor the volumes, we monitor the price dynamics, the import price at the national level, as well as the prices at the EU level, and we publish a monitoring report every two months.

So for now, we do not see any very significant negative consequences for the EU agricultural market," said the speaker on this topic, Pierre Bascu, director of sustainable development and income support of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Agriculture.

He noted that the commission is working on developing "solidarity corridors" and reducing transit costs. She wants "for Ukraine to continue to contribute to global food security and to be able to continue exporting its products to the EU and beyond," Basku said.

The MEPs recalled that the "corridors of solidarity" became a lifesaver for the Ukrainian economy and allowed the export of more than 108 million tons of goods and the import of 38 million tons of other products for a total amount of 123 billion euros. These volumes increased significantly after the opening of the Black Sea route.

At the same time, Mazali Aguilar, vice president of the Agrarian Committee, said that Spanish ports are overflowing with grain not only from Ukraine but also from Russia, at incredibly low prices. "With such import pressure, they cannot continue to work. It is obvious that we must show our solidarity with Ukraine, but not at the expense of our grain producers," she said, calling on the commission to take measures to prevent European grain producers from going bankrupt.

"We want to see Ukraine as a member of the EU in the future. It is a major producer," said committee member Martin Hoisling. But, according to him, a long-term plan is needed that balances the protection of European producers and aid to Ukraine: "We cannot expect the war to end in three months, we need to get used to this situation."

