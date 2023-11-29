People’s Deputy of the group "For the Future" Labaziuk left the pre-trial detention center, paying 40 million UAH of collateral, - sources

People’s deputy from the group "For the Future" Serhiy Labaziuk, who is suspected of trying to give a bribe to Kubrakov and Naiiem, left the pre-trial detention center on bail of 40 million UAH

This has became known to Censor.NET from the sources of law enforcement.

The people's deputy was released from custody yesterday, Tuesday, November 28. The size of the pledge was 40 million 260 thousand hryvnias.

Now Labazyuk is obliged to hand over foreign passports, not to communicate with witnesses in the case and to arrive at law enforcement officers on the first call.

Read more: Higher Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine arrested People’s Deputy Labaziuk with alternative bail of UAH 40 million, - NABU

We remind that the SAPO and NABU suspect the people's deputy Labaziuk in the attempt to give a bribe to the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov and the head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure Mustafa Naiiem. The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Labaziuk with a pledge of 40 million UAH.