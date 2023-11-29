The relationship between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi is terrible, the conflict has moved into the open, - The Economist

The conflict in the military-political leadership of Ukraine was the "predictable" result of a counter-offensive operation that "did not go according to plan."

According Censor.NET, this is stated in the material of The Economist.

According to the publication, at the beginning of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in February 2022, the "competitor policy went into hibernation," but it returned when the threat decreased at the end of that year.

"MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak says there is still "broad agreement" on fundamental issues of national security. But one prominent MP in the president's own party says the push has already made Ukraine "unstable." Mistakes are being made "from all sides." And the president's attempts to "centralize the decision-making process" and "suppress dissent" have the opposite effect, "the article says.

The Economist writes that cracks appeared not only on political lines but also between military and political leadership.

Read more: Servant of people Bezuhla demands resignation of Chief Committee of Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhnyi: Such leadership must go

"The relationship between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhnyi is considered terrible. For the first time, the differences in their views became known last summer. A recent frank interview with The Economist with the general, in which he stated that the war in Ukraine had reached dead end, brought this conflict into the open. Zelenskyy publicly reproached Zaluzhnyi for the war headings. In a later interview, he seems to have warned Zaluzhnyi to deal with military affairs, and not "politics," the newspaper notes.

A senior government source in The Economist suggests that open conflict in the leadership was the "predictable" result of a counter-offensive operation that "did not go according to the plan."

"The official says Zaluzhnyi may have acted unwisely, contradicting his president's more optimistic public position, but few in the government could argue with his sober conclusions. Now the search continues as to who is to blame for the failure. "Politicians say that their generals are idols trained in the Soviet Union. And the generals say that politicians are fools who bother them. Victory has many parents, but no one wants to be the father of hopelessness, "the authors of the material added.

See more: Zelensky became most powerful person in Europe in 2023 according to Politico. PHOTO