Next Secretary General of NATO needs clear vision of how to work to contain Russian Federation - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Karinsh

In Brussels, Latvian Foreign Minister Kristianis Karinsh justified his candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General, saying that the organization needs a person who is able to achieve consensus and has a clear idea of how to act on Russia.

Karinsh reminded that in the near future, there will be 32 countries in NATO, and it is not easy to harmonize their opinions.

Therefore, according to him, the Alliance needs a "consensus builder" who can work with each of the allies to move them all in the same direction.

"The next secretary needs a clear vision of NATO's future, how it will expand, how it will work to contain Russia," the minister emphasized.

He added that there is no need to panic, but Russia poses a very real threat.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia noted that joint actions are necessary to deter Russia, and added that this can be achieved by maintaining calm and determination.

