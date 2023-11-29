Enemy has significantly increased activity in past day. Our defenders are firmly holding defense in direction of Avdiivka, - Tarnavsky

The enemy of the past day has significantly increased its activity. In the Taurian direction, he carried out 17 airstrikes, 4 missile strikes, conducted 56 combat engagements, and carried out 1,006 artillery barrages.

General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of the "Tavria" operational-strategic group of troops, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, our defenders are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiivka direction.

"The total losses of the enemy amounted to 639 people. 4 more occupiers surrendered.

48 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 4 tanks, 7 ACVs, 4 artillery systems, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles, 9 vehicles, 1 unit of special equipment, and 1 more important enemy object. Another 33 units of the enemy's equipment were damaged," the message reads.

At the same time, as Tarnavsky informs, an offensive operation continues in the Melitopol direction.

