Armed Forces were able to push back invaders, inflicting heavy losses on them, these are great victories for Ukraine, - Stoltenberg

The Ukrainian defenders have already won major victories, pushing back the Russian invaders from the north, east, and south of the country and inflicting heavy losses on them. NATO admires the courage of the Armed Forces in the fight against the aggressor country.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a joint statement with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels before the start of the Ukraine-NATO Council, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We will also discuss the urgent needs, the situation on the battlefield. And let me once again express my deep admiration for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the political leadership, the people of Ukraine, the courage you have shown since the full-scale invasion. And the fact that you were able to push back Russian troops from the north, east, and south. And they also inflicted heavy losses on the Russian occupiers. These are great victories for Ukraine, and this is the result of your firm determination to defend your country and your territorial integrity," he emphasized.

Stoltenberg urged not to underestimate Russia, as intense hostilities continue and it is necessary to "be ready for new air and missile strikes."

According to the Secretary General of NATO, it is important that the solidarity of the Alliance members with Ukraine "be demonstrated not only in words but also in deeds", because it is in the interests of Ukraine and NATO's security.

He also noted that support for Ukraine's path to the Alliance will be discussed during the Ukraine-NATO Council.

"This meeting demonstrates that Ukraine is moving closer and closer to NATO. At the meeting, we will discuss how we can support your path to NATO membership.

All members of the Alliance agree that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance. And now we need to discuss the way forward, reform efforts, and how NATO can support you in implementing these reforms," Stoltenberg added.