Polish government officials voiced proposals to protesters to unblock border with Ukraine

Yesterday, November 28, the new head of the Ministry of Agriculture of Poland, Anna Gembicka, during a personal meeting, presented to Polish farmers and protesters the proposals that should end the blockade of checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.

In turn, the new Minister of Infrastructure of the Republic of Poland Alvin Gayadur announced a meeting with protesters from the transport sector on Wednesday, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

During a media briefing, Gembicka stated that the difficult situation on the border is caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine and "irresponsible EU policy" that ignores the problems of Poland and other border countries. According to her, she discussed with the farmers how Poland will fight at the EU level for solutions demanded by farmers and transporters, as well as solutions at the national level.

Touching upon the demands of farmers blocking the border with Ukraine, the minister offered them an additional payment of 1,000 zlotys (over 9,000 UAH) for each hectare with corn and an increase in the fund for low-interest loans for farmers by 2.5 billion zlotys (over 22,000 UAH 5 billion).

Read more: This is an inaction that cannot be forgiven - Tusk on the behavior of the Polish authorities in response to the blocking of the border with Ukraine by drivers

Gembicka noted that several issues still need to be agreed, upon but expressed hope that on Wednesday it will be possible to prepare a draft order in this case, which will be considered by the Council of Ministers.

The Polish minister also denied that Polish protesters were blocking humanitarian aid, food, and so-called dangerous goods (ADR) at the border.

"We do not agree with accusations against farmers and transporters of blocking humanitarian aid or goods that need to be quickly delivered to Ukraine," the Polish minister emphasized.

She noted that she would hold urgent negotiations regarding the demands of the protesters with the Minister of Infrastructure and the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland.

Read more: Ukrainian drivers in Poland blocked the road in response to the blockade of the border

In his turn, the Minister of Infrastructure Gayadur said that on Wednesday he will meet with representatives of the transport sector of Poland on the issue of solving the crisis. He noted that the key to solving the problem lies in Kyiv and Brussels.

The minister informed that his deputy Rafal Weber will hold another round of negotiations with representatives of the Ukrainian government and the European Commission.

"We hope that the Ukrainian side will show a constructive position and exclude from the electronic queue system, by the requirements of Polish carriers, vehicles that return without cargo from Ukraine at least at the two checkpoints Zosin-Ustylug and Nizhankovychi-Malhovice," Gayadur emphasized.

Meanwhile, more than 20 Polish non-governmental organizations appealed to the President and Prime Minister of Poland to conduct constructive negotiations as soon as possible to find a systemic solution that would satisfy all parties to the conflict. They also called on the protesters to end the blockade of the border so as not to escalate the conflict, and to try to solve the problem through negotiations.

Read more: Blockade of Polish-Ukrainian border: up to 2,700 trucks are in queues, - State Border Service

"The blockade destroys the trust and image of Poland, which in Ukraine is considered the main ally in the fight against the Russian aggressor. For the Ukrainian and world public, this is an incomprehensible hostile act and a turning away from Ukrainian society, which is fighting for freedom and survival," Polish organizations emphasize.

They believe that protesters have the right to protest and protect their interests, but in light of the war in Ukraine, the chosen form of protest may lead to "serious consequences for Ukraine's military efforts and relations between the countries."