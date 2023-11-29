"Ukroboronprom" denies supplies of parts for Russian aircraft and helicopters from Ukraine, which were previously reported by the media

Since 2014, the enterprises of "Ukroboronprom" have not worked with Russian companies, which were mentioned the day before by the mass media in the material about the import of Ukrainian components for the aviation industry of the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the statement of concern.

"In a number of Ukrainian mass media, with reference to the Russian-language online publication "Vazhnye istorii" (registered in the Republic of Latvia), information appeared that from January 2022 to July 2023, the Russian company "Avia FED Service" imported to the Russian Federation components for airplanes and rotorcraft manufactured by some enterprises of JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry". It is also indicated that the products were supplied through the companies LINKER (UAE) and "Bakaitorg1" (Kyrgyz Republic)," the message says.

"Ukroboronprom" noted that the enterprises mentioned in the material - JSC "Aviation and Rocket Engineering Construction Company", JSC "KhMZ "FED" and JSC "Kyivskyi Zavod "Radar" - have not worked with the indicated company from the Russian Federation since 2014. and also did not have and do not have contracts with LINKER and "Bakaitorg1".

"We also inform you that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry" has not exported the products mentioned in the materials at all. The materials collected during the relevant inspection were handed over to law enforcement agencies for further investigation," the concern noted.

"Ukroboronprom" reminded the media about "numerous fakes spread by racist propaganda about the activities of the Ukrainian defense industry, and the need for careful fact-checking of materials, especially during a full-scale invasion."

