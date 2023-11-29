NATO gave Ukraine recommendations on necessary reforms, including fight against corruption, - Stoltenberg

The NATO Secretary General said that he was impressed with how Ukraine was carrying out reforms during a full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We discussed membership in NATO and we gave recommendations on the primary reforms that should be in Ukraine, including the fight against corruption and support of people's rights.

And Ukraine is now much closer to NATO than ever before. And we continue to support her fight for freedom and her path to NATO," he said.

Stoltenberg said he was amazed at how Ukraine was carrying out these reforms at all during a full-scale Russian invasion.

"There have been specific changes in legislation. Security changes are also taking place, and Ukraine is modernizing its intelligence structures. And if we talk about the fight against corruption and the fight against terrorism, this is important for Ukraine.

After all, it allows to become a stronger state. And fight not only against Russia as an aggressor. And it also helps to get closer to NATO," the NATO Secretary General added.

