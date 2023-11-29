DPRK delivered more than 2,000 containers of weapons to Russian Federation through special economic zone "Rason", - Reuters

DPRK uses the special economic zone "Rason" to trade weapons with Russia, which it uses in the war against Ukraine. In August of this year, the port recorded the transportation of 2,000 containers that could contain artillery shells and short-range missiles.

It is noted that the Rason Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in North Korea, where limited capitalism is actually allowed, is becoming the epicenter of the DPRK's growing trade with the Russian Federation, including the supply of weapons for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The Rason Special Economic Zone, with apartment buildings and booming markets for imported goods, created in the early 1990s in the east of the country on the border with China and Russia, was a dream destination for many North Koreans until new sanctions and closures of borders during the COVID-19 pandemic did not stop almost all trade and tourism here.

However, in recent months there have been clear signs that the area is ready for a resumption of activity, with ships docking there for the first time since 2018 and satellite images showing a surge in trade from both the port and the rail line to Russia.

Experts from South Korea and Japan indicate that the main driver of the resurgence of activity in Rason is the rapid deepening of North Korea's cooperation with Russia, rather than China, with its much larger economy and deeper historical ties with North Korea.

In addition to commercial products, experts are convinced, Rason is also used to supply North Korean weapons to Russia. This is indicated by satellite images of the local port with Russian warships connected to the logistics system of the Russian army, which have been frequently calling at this port since August.

It is believed that these ships are transporting weapons from North Korea to Russia, including transporting 2,000 containers that could contain artillery shells and short-range missiles.

It is noted that against the background of the war in Ukraine, North Korea and Russia are becoming very close, and the SEZ in Rason with its ready-made infrastructure will allow these two countries to quickly increase trade volumes.

Through Rason, Russia can supply North Korea with more coal, oil, and flour, as well as send more tourists to North Korea.

Reuters notes that China accounted for 97% of all North Korean foreign trade last year, and the current distribution is difficult to determine because the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation has suspended the publication of foreign trade statistics.

At the same time, in December of last year, for the first time since 2020, Russia resumed oil exports to North Korea and by April exported about 67.3 thousand barrels through Rason.

It was established that since the end of last year, there has been increased activity at the Tumangan railway station in Rason, which has connections with Russia, and after the visit of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to Pyongyang in July, there were significantly more freight cars on the railway tracks.

Rason, the oldest and largest of North Korea's 29 economic development zones, is central to the country's drive to attract foreign investment. This place is located at the intersection of the border of the DPRK with the Chinese province of Jilin and the Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation and has access to the Yellow Sea.

According to Western experts, the area of the SEZ "Rason" is completely surrounded by an electrified fence more than 56 km long.