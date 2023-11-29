Blinken does not believe that NATO allies no longer want to provide Ukraine with weapons for offensive operations

NATO is focused on providing Ukraine with weapons not only for defence but also for offensive operations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, as stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"I haven't noticed anything like that," he said at a press conference in Brussels following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

This was the US Secretary of State's response to a question about whether it is true that NATO allies are now focused on helping Ukraine defend its positions rather than attempting an offensive.

Read more: NATO gave Ukraine recommendations on necessary reforms, including fight against corruption, - Stoltenberg