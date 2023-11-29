Stoltenberg: F-16s will change situation "for better" by strengthening Ukraine’s capabilities on battlefield

F-16 fighter jets, which are currently being trained by Ukrainian pilots, will strengthen Ukraine’s capabilities and help inflict greater losses on the Russian occupiers on the battlefield.

This was announced today in Brussels during a press conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

"F-16s will change the situation for the better. They will strengthen Ukrainian capabilities to increase Russian losses. F-16s will also help strengthen Ukrainian air defense," Stoltenberg said.

He emphasized that there is no single type of weapon that can dramatically change the situation on the battlefield

"At the same time, we need to realize that this (F-16 - ed.) is not a "silver bullet". There is no single system that can fundamentally change the situation on the battlefield. It is a matter of using many capabilities that work simultaneously to push the Russians back. We have to prepare for a long and hard battle," the NATO Secretary General added.

