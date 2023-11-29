We expect US Congress to approve Biden’s request for assistance to Ukraine in coming weeks, - Blinken

In the coming weeks, the US Congress is expected to approve US President Joe Biden’s request for additional funds to help Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The supplemental budget request made by the president demonstrates our commitment to this goal (of supporting Ukraine - Ed.), and we expect Congress to approve it in the coming weeks," Blinken said.

