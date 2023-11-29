Ukraine has fulfilled almost all the requirements of the EU to start accession negotiations - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine had fulfilled "almost all the requirements" set by the EU to start negotiations on its accession.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to Politico.

"They fulfilled all the necessary requirements from almost all the seven steps that we had asked them to take when they became a candidate country, "she said.

Von der Leyen said she was "deeply impressed" by Ukraine's "deep structural reforms" and "existential war."

