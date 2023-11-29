NATO emphasises that statements and assumptions that Ukraine’s military leadership does not have an "idea plan" of war are incorrect and untrue. There is a plan, but its implementation is an extremely difficult task, even with the support provided by the West.

This was stated by a senior NATO military official at a briefing in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The NATO general, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stressed that Ukraine's partners do not impose a specific approach to warfare on the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as they believe that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are more effective at determining their own planning, and that the task of the allies is to support Ukraine by providing the necessary weapons.

At the same time, the Alliance representative denied the assumptions made by some politicians in Ukraine that "Zaluzhnyi has no plan".

"The way General Zaluzhnyi described the situation is accurate. But at the same time, when President Zelenskyy says that the progress is not fast enough, it is also true. But at the same time, Zaluzhnyi did not say that he did not have a plan. Because he does have a plan! But the implementation of this plan is an extremely difficult task, even with the support that the West provides to Ukraine," he explained.

NATO also notes the importance of individual successful operations by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The fact that they have managed to achieve this on the Black Sea proves that Ukraine is extremely successful and has a plan to succeed," the NATO General added.

As Censor.NET previously reported, Bezuhla, a "servant of the people", criticised Zaluzhnyi for meeting with civilians. It was also reported that Bezuhla demanded the resignation of the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Zaluzhnyi. According to her, he "failed to provide a plan for 2024".